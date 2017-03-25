REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely horrifying! A man open fired on the Las Vegas strip right next to The Cosmopolitan Hotel on Mar. 25, leaving one person dead and others badly wounded. Police have closed off the street’s main intersections. Here’s the latest!

Always known as a wild and unpredictable place, the Las Vegas strip turned into a heartbreaking danger zone in the afternoon of Mar. 25. A man, still unidentified by police, open fired right in the middle of the street at around 6PM ET. Two people were shot, according to CNN, one fatally and the other badly injured. The shooting suspect is currently barricaded on a bus located right next to The Cosmopolitan Hotel. “This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time,” Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN. “There is no credible information that there is a second suspect.”

As tactical teams and negotiators gathered to Las Vegas Boulevard, authorities closed off the main intersections between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue. A SWAT vehicle was also spotted in the area. What’s even more horrifying is that people are actually trapped in their rooms inside The Cosmopolitan Hotel where the bus and shooter suspect are located. Hotel staff are reportedly cooperating with police.

Story developing…

HollywoodLifers, please pray for the residents and visitors of Las Vegas.

