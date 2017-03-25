Las Vegas Bellagio On Lockdown After Armed Robbers Storm Jewelry Store With 1 In Pig Mask

REX/Shutterstock

The world famous Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas was the center of some unusual activity on March 24 when a group of armed suspects — one wearing a pig mask — burglarized a jewelry store, forcing the high-end hotel to go on lockdown.

Las Vegas Police Officers showed up at the luxurious Bellagio Resort & Casino on March 24 in response to reports that there was an “active shooter” on the premises. Thankfully the reports were false and no such shooter was present. However something else was going down that required police assistance.

A jewelry store on the grounds of the Bellagio was robbed by a gang of armed burglars, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. Carlos Hank told ABC News. Luckily, Carlos said that no firearms were discharged at any point. The incident triggered a 30 minute lockdown at the Bellagio.

The suspects — who stormed the store when it was closed — wore character masks, but Carlos would not give the media any details on what the masks looked like. A woman named Kira told ABC News that she was an eyewitness to the robbery and had seen one of the robbers, a man, wearing a pig mask.

Carlos said early on March 25 that some people had been detained but it is unknown if those people are suspects in connection with the Bellagio burglary. Police are continuing to search for the suspects.

More people were in town than usual during the incident thanks to March Madness — the annual basketball bracket craze that brings in so many betting tourists — so it’s wonderful to hear that no one was hurt in connection with this strange crime.

