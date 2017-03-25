Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: She’s ‘Rattled’ After His Cousin’s Son’s Funeral

FameFlyNet

No parent should ever have to lose a child, and on March 13 this nightmare struck Kim Kardashian and Kanye West close to home when the singer’s cousin’s 1-year-old son Avery died suddenly in his sleep. A source tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye are crushed.

“Kim [Kardashian] is taking the death of Kanye [West]‘s cousin’s son very hard,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that a baby could just die in his sleep like that has rattled her to the core. She’s had both kids sleep in their bedroom with them ever since the news and she’s having trouble sleeping because she’s terrified one of them will stop breathing or something. Kanye is trying to be supportive but he is very shaken up too.”

But family comes first, and on March 24 the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 39-year-old “Famous” singer suited up for the funeral in Inglewood, California to pay their respects to 1-year-old Avery’s father, Ricky Anderson. The rapper and the social media star were somber figures in all black, choking back tears.

The famous couple tied the knot in a sumptuous ceremony in May 2014 and welcomed their daughter North West, 3, back in June 2013, and a little over two years later, Kim gave birth to son Saint West on Dec. 5, 2015. That means Saint is currently the same age as the late Avery.

Hopefully, after the recent rough patch that Kim and Kanye went through following her terrifying robbery back in October 2016 and Kanye’s breakdown in November, they will be able to take comfort in each other during this dark time.

