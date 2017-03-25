Khloe Kardashian Body Goals: The 16 Pics Of Her That Will Get You To The Gym

Courtesy of Instagram/Complex

Khloe Kardashian is in the best shape of her life and everyone knows it. The ‘KUWTK’ star has dedicated herself to getting in shape and her hard work has paid off big time. From her toned arms to those incredible abs, these 16 sexy photos of Khloe will get you motivated and get you in the gym!

If you follow Khloe Kardashian, 32, on Snapchat, she is always working out with Kourtney, 37, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Over the past year, her body has completely transformed. She’s worked hard for it and now she loves showing it off. The always fierce KUWTK star frequently takes to Instagram to flaunt her insane transformation.

Khloe’s latest Instagram photo, posted on March 22, of her rockin’ body is perhaps her sexiest yet. Khloe stunned in a skintight green dress with a plunging neckline. The dress showed off her incredible curves, emphasizing her tiny waist and arms. Be right back, going to the gym to work out for the next week. These photos and her Complex shoot in 2015 showed everyone whoever shamed the starlet and called her the “fat sister” back in the day.

Khloe and Kourtney have both lost 40 pounds as a result of their tough workouts and dieting. Every single morning, these sisters are working out. Khloe recently revealed how she went from a size 12 to a size 4. She cut 11 pounds by eliminating dairy from her diet. While she is totally happy with her weight now, she confessed to Grazia that she felt “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of her body when she was struggling with her weight. She admitted that the words of others did “scar” her, but she has finally gathered the confidence to no longer take those words to heart. Keep on slaying, Khloe! You are such an inspiration to us all!

