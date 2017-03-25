Jon Gosselin Making Debut As Stripper In Atlantic City For ‘Magic Mike’ Style Show

Courtesy of Twitter

Jon Gosselin is a stripper now!?! The father of eight will be performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey starting on April 1 and we’ve got all the wild details here!

This is no April Fools Day joke! Jon Gosselin will be making his stripper debut at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 1st. The 39 year-old father of eight will be a part of the “Untamed Male Revue.” The burlesque show is reportedly more Magic Mike and Thunder From Down Under than “hump your face,” according to what club management told TMZ.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut…? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

Jon has reportedly been rehearsing for weeks and working out in preparation. He allegedly got involved after hearing about the show from friends who are running it. Jon apparently will be stripping down to his underwear so there’s that. April 1st is also Jon’s 40th birthday so it will definitely be a night to remember. Who knows how Jon’s ex wife Kate, 41, and their eight kids will react to this!

Jon has been fighting with Kate in court to get more time with Cara and Mady, 16, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, 12. Kate currently has full custody of the kids and Jon wants more than just visitation rights. The judge even ordered Kate to have the kids spend some time on Thanksgiving with their father. “For the first time in years, he was able to have half of his kids with him for Thanksgiving for a couple of hours,” a source told InTouch during that time. Jon was reportedly “thrilled” to have some quality time with his children. He got to spend more time with Aaden, Joel, Hannah and Leah on New Years’ Eve and his girlfriend Colleen. The kids looked super happy and posed with their dad in fun New Years hats.

