Sugar Bear’s Wife Threatens Mama June On ‘Not To Hot’ — That ‘B*tch Better Watch Out’

Better sharpen your claws, ladies. The never-ending feud between Mama June and Sugar Bear’s wife came to a nasty head on the Mar. 24 episode of ‘From Not To Hot.’ In the midst of planning a wedding, Jennifer Lamb warned that ‘b*tch’ to ‘watch out.’

Sometimes taking the high road just doesn’t work out. After trying to kill Mama June, 37, with kindness, Jennifer Lamb totally lost her cool on the Friday Mar. 24 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot. The ladies, who had been trying to tip toe around each other for months, finally put all their cards on the table, and boy, did it get heated. “That b*tch better watch out,” yelled Jennifer in the middle of her phone conversation with Sugar Bear, real name Mike Thompson. “Your ex is just stupid and off the chain,” she added, looking completely red in the face.

All the while, poor Honey Boo Boo is stuck in the middle. The fight between Mama June and Jennifer reached new heights when organizing Sugar Bear’s wedding. As Honey Boo Boo is participating in it, Jennifer tried calling Mama June to find out what her daughter’s schedule is like. When Mama June doesn’t pick up, Jennifer throws her hands in the air. “Just stupid,” she screams. “I am so tired of June! I’m done with this b***h, she better watch out!” Clearly the whole “kill ’em with kindness” thing didn’t last very long.

But hey, doesn’t everyone deserve a happy ending? Sugar Bear and Jennifer tied the knot in an intimate background wedding on Jan. 22 in McIntyre, Georgia. Despite the rain and multiple tornado warnings, their wedding was absolutely perfect — and very much in tune with the couple’s personality. Guests were treated to deli trays packed with sandwiches and 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola. We can’t wait to watch the ceremony on TV!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the beef between Mama June and Jennifer will ever end?

