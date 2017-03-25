Hillary Clinton Gets Last Laugh After Heath Bill Fail :’ It’s A Victory For All Americans’

REX/Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton celebrated after the health care bill to replace Obamacare was pulled on Mar. 24. The former presidential candidate shared her thoughts on Twitter and warned ‘the fight isn’t over yet.’

Hillary Clinton, 69, shared her enthusiasm after President Donald Trump, 70, and Speaker Paul Ryan, 47, decided to pull the vote on a new healthcare bill on Mar. 24. There were not enough votes to pass the bill that would repeal Obamacare so the President ordered the Speaker to cancel the vote. “Today was a victory for the 24,000,000 people at risk of losing their health insurance,” Hillary tweeted. “Most of all, it’s a victory for anyone who believes affordable health care is a human right.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate praised people for contacting their representatives and making their disapproval for the new bill known. Hillary warned that there will be other difficult battles to come. “The fight isn’t over yet,” she wrote, “we will have to push back on future bad ideas and embrace good ones to make health care more affordable.” She said the bill’s failure was due to people speaking out. “We are reminded today that there is no substitute for standing up and defending our values,” she said.

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Hillary told voters that “this fight isn’t over” and shared a series of stories and pictures to remind people “who it’s [the fight] about.” She posted stories like Natarsha’s, who’s breast cancer was caught early thanks to a screening at Planned Parenthood. Hillary added that Natarsha’s screening at Planned Parenthood would not have happened if the organization was defunded. She shared several powerful stories including one from a woman named Luisa. “Luisa, who suffered from bone cancer and needed care ASAP – but the hospital wouldn’t admit her without proof of insurance,” Hillary tweeted.

But this fight isn't over yet and we can't forget who it's about. Here are some stories… — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Natarsha, whose breast cancer was caught early because of a screening at Planned Parenthood, which Republicans would defund. pic.twitter.com/oTXMjrw8Tv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Luisa, who suffered from bone cancer and needed care ASAP – but the hospital wouldn't admit her without proof of insurance. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Ryan, who was born with a disability and with the support of his family and world-class health care has had a lifetime of opportunities. pic.twitter.com/aHB9xvWU34 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Let’s not be distracted. Let’s continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples' lives. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Hillary urged people to remain vigilant and work towards a better future in her last tweet. “Let’s not be distracted,” she wrote. “Let’s continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples’ lives.”

