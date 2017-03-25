Harry Styles Teases Epic Debut Single In Sexy TV Ad — When Is It Coming Out?

FREAKIN’ FINALLY! At last, Harry Styles is ready to drop his debut single. The former One Direction singer teased his first solo project in a dark and sexy UK television ad on Mar. 25, leaving fans totally mesmerized. When will it drop? Read on to find out!

This may be the best news we’ve heard all year. After months of excitement and anticipation, Harry Styles, 23, is finally ready to release his first debut single. Do we really need to remind you of what a HUGE deal this is? Fans better get their headphones ready because the former One Direction singer’s music will drop on APRIL 7TH. Did you mark your calendars? Harry teased his solo debut in a mysterious UK TV ad on Mar. 25, in which he walks through smoke in a dark room and opens a door. Oh, the symbolism.

It's 2017.

Be nice.

Be good. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 1, 2017

Clearly this ad is a metaphor for Harry’s journey. By the end of the clip, the “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” hitmaker is staring a bright light, a motif for the new adventure he’s about to start come Apr. 7. As always, Harry looks beyond handsome in the ad, rocking an all-black outfit and flaunting his arm tattoos and long hair in the light. There are no words, only the romantic and peaceful sound of a piano. We can’t even begin to tell you how much we’ve been waiting for this moment, considering the British hunk officially signed with Colombia Records in June.

THAT WAS ALMOST A YEAR AGO! What the heck has Harry been doing all this time if not recording new tracks? Well, for starters, he made his debut as an actor in the movie Dunkirk. He enjoyed a brief fling with Kendall Jenner as well, but after that, it was right back to the recording studio. Harry promises to expose his most “authentic self” in this new album, and we’re beyond thrilled to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, ARE YOU READY FOR HARRY’S DEBUT SINGLE?!