Eminem’s Daughter Hailie, 21, Flashes Underboob On Sexy Date: She’s Grown Up

Whoa! Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, is in her twenties and a total babe. The girl we know from her dad’s 1999 ‘Mockingjay’ video just turned 21, and celebrated with an incredibly sexy date night. Just look at that dress!

So pretty! Hailie Scott Mathers, 21, is all grown up now, and that’s very clear from the college student’s Instagram account. The daughter of Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) just turned 21 in December, and celebrated with a fancy night out with a handsome guy who appears to be her boyfriend. Although her birthday was some time ago, we can’t get over how mature she looks in this photo, and each and every one of her other pics!

“Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)” she captioned the pic, which showed her and the cute dude posed somewhere fancy with champagne flutes in hand. What better way to celebrate being able to legally drink? But let’s talk about that outfit! Hailie was dressed to the nines in a skintight bandage dress in burnt orange, which featured a large cutout in the front. It exposed a bit of her abs, and a lot of underboob! She looked absolutely incredible!

Hailee’s now a student at Michigan State University, and it looks like she’s having a blast. She posted another pic with her boyfriend on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, that showed the couple wearing matching “Kiss me, I’m Irish” tees. Adorable. We can’t imagine how nerve-wracking it must be for that guy to be dating Eminem’s daughter, though.

You know how protective he is of his little girl! Hailie was the star of his “Mockingbird” video back in 1999, a song that talked about how much he loves her, and how he’s sorry that his relationship with her mom was so terrible. The home footage of that little girl in the video was so sweet. Now she’s an adult!

