Eminem Is Proud Of Daughter Hailie, 21, But Probably Doesn’t Love The Underboob

Daddy’s little girl isn’t so, um, little anymore. Like every other father in the world, Eminem doesn’t want daughter Hailie growing up too fast, and could do without the underboob she flaunted on her 21st birthday. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

Are you prepared to feel old? We weren’t either until we saw a picture of Eminem‘s, 44, daughter celebrating her 21st birthday on Mar. 24. In the milestone celebration picture, which immediately went viral, Hailie Mathers rocks a skintight maroon red dress that puts her killer curves (and sideboob) on full display. But what does her father think about her new all-grown-up look? “Hailie is a very sexy girl, and that’s definitely hard on him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. You can say that again!

While most know Eminem as the rapper with the world’s most scathing lyrics, daughter Hailie will always think of him as a protective dad. “He wants to protect her, so he gets nervous when she goes out in short dresses and heels,” the source continues. “He likes her in sweatpants and a pony tail.” That’s the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard! Like most fathers, the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker wants his little girl to stay young forever — just as she was in the 1999 music video for “Mockingjay.” But don’t worry, Hailie is totally grounded and super down to earth! Her Instagram is packed with cute pictures of her best friends and boyfriend.

Fatherhood has changed Eminem in a number of positive ways, but his music, OH, that’s the same as it ever was — ruthless, gutsy, and packed with a mean punch. His latest single, “No Favors” featuring Big Sean, Eminem takes a WICKED dig at Donald Trump by calling him a “b*tch.” Eminem’s album I Decided dropped back in Feb., and was immediately a huge success! While he may be a big softie at home, the father-of-one definitely hasn’t lost his touch in the music industry.

