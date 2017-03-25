Ed Sheeran Forgets Own Lyrics During Live Performance & Everyone Falls More In Love

Ed Sheeran had everyone swooning during his performance of ‘What Do I Know’ during the BBC’s Red Nose Day telethon that you have to see. The singer stumbled over his own lyrics, but it just made audiences love him more!

How precious is Ed Sheeran, 26? The British singer won everyone’s hearts with his performance of “What Do I Know” during the Red Nose Day telethon on Mar. 24. Ed was such a professional and laughed off his lyric mix-up. He did sing fast so it’s no wonder he stumbled over his lyrics, but he shook it off and kept playing.

People could not get enough of Ed during the telethon. “All of Ed Sheeran’s sections have been the best parts of tonight’s show,” one user tweeted. “You was amazing on it you was funny, so kind and gave an outstanding performance,” another fan wrote. Ed’s little mistake just made him all the more relatable and lovable to audience.

All of Ed Sheeran's sections have been the best parts of tonight's show. #comicrelief — Claire Gell (@ThatTallLass) March 24, 2017

How amazing was @edsheeran on Comic Relief though??! The man has a heart of gold 💛 — Diane Claymore (@DianeClaymore) March 25, 2017

Just watching Comic Relief and @edsheeran you was amazing on it you was funny, so kind and gave an outstanding performance #RedNoseDay — †Brittany Foster♥➗XO (@MyLittleBirdyxo) March 25, 2017

Ed certainly gave people plenty to talk about during Red Nose Day. He kissed British comedian Greg Davies after host Miranda Hart joked she should get a kiss from Ed. “I don’t know if Ed knows the Comic Relief rules, they’re silly rules but let’s stick by them,” Miranda, who’s 6’1″ said. “It demands that the musical act has to kiss with passion and considerable meaning, the tallest host of the night.” Greg is 6′ 8” and stole Miranda’s moment. He gave Ed a huge kiss. LOL!

Besides his hilarious make out and stellar performance, Ed warmed hearts with footage of himself talking with a Liberian boy named J.D. Both J.D.’s grandfather and mother died from the Ebola virus. He told Ed he sleeps under abandoned boats with his friends. “It’s really important you donate so we can get these kids off the street and into a school and give them a future,” Ed said. He even told the camera crew he could not leave until he paid for shelter for J.D. and his five friends. Ed vowed he would pay for J.D. to have a roof over his head and his education.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ed’s performance? Sound off in the comments below!