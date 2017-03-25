Drake: Why He Loves Being Connected To Jennifer Lopez, Sade & More A-List Stars

Courtesy of Instagram

Drake definitely has a way with the ladies and reportedly loves being connected to biggest names in music. We’ve got the details on why he cannot get enough of high profile women like J-Lo and Sade!

Drake has been linked to some of the biggest names in music in the past few months. The 30 year-old rapper was connected to Jennifer Lopez, 47, and now rumors are flying about him and Sade, 58. “Drake loves being connected to all these high profile women,” a source told HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It makes him feel like the man.”

Drake reportedly thinks playing the field is the way to go right now and does not seem like he wants to put down any roots. “It is way more important for him to be seen as a ladies man right now then to settle down,” the insider told us. The “Hotline Bling” star allegedly would rather keep his social calendar open. “He loves the amount of options he has at all times,” the source said.

Sade has definitely captured a special place in Drake’s heart. He’s been a fan of hers for years. He even got her face tattooed on the side of his torso! He previously got a shark tattoo when he was reportedly dating Rihanna, 29. “When they were at the aquarium, a shark swam up and got eye to eye with them-long enough for them to take pictures,” an insider told us at the time. “It was a really special moment because it seemed like the shark was as interested in them as they were it him! It’s a memory they always reference, so it seemed fitting.”

Drizzy has longer admired Sade and told University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari‘s Coach Cal podcast in Feb. that it’s a dream of his to collaborate with her. “40 got an amazing opportunity early early on in my career to work with Sade on a remix to one of her songs. And I was THIS CLOSE to being on it but at that point in my career, she went and put Jay Z on it—which obviously is, you know, understandable. But that was always one for me where I was like, ‘uhhh, I missed that.’ My star wasn’t there yet for her to hear me out,” he said.

