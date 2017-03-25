Donald Trump Furious Jared Kushner & Ivanka On Aspen Vacay During Health Bill Disaster

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Who’s to blame for the dissolution of Trumpcare? Refusing to take responsibility, Donald Trump shifted the attention onto someone else — daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner, who were enjoying a lavish vacation in Aspen during the healthcare disaster.

Donald Trump, 70, suffered a HUGE blow to his ego on Mar. 24. Moments before the House was supposed to vote on Trumpcare, the President took the bill off the table in fear that it would not get enough votes from the Democratic party. Following his decision to postpone the Obamacare repeal plan, Trump blamed his very own daughter and her husband for the Trumpcare flop in Washington D.C. In his eyes, Ivanka Trump, 35, and Jared Kusher, 36, should have been in the nation’s capital showing their support instead of skiing with their kids in Aspen, Colorado.

“[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week,” a source told CNN. Normally when Trump pushes the blame onto someone else, his train of thought is totally ridiculous. But in this case, he kinda’ has the right to be disappointed. While the former business mogul’s camp were scrambling to collect votes for the new GOP healthcare bill, Ivanka and her hubby were spending thousands of dollars on their snowy family vacation.

Photographers spotted the married couple taking leisurely strolls through Aspen, gobbling scoops of ice cream with kids Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, and shopping in local boutiques. Ivanka was rocking her $585 Dior sunglasses the entire trip! OH, AND GET THIS — the First Daughter and Jared even borrowed her father’s private 757 jet to get there. Politics seemed to be the last thing on their minds, all the while Trump was drowning in feelings of panic inside the White House. All personal vendettas aside, it’s a damn good thing Obamacare is here to stay for the “foreseeable future.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Donald on this one — should Ivanka have skipped the Aspen trip?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.