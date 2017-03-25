Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Memorial Service Live Stream: Watch Touching Tribute

REX/Shutterstock

Gone but never forgotten. Family, friends, and fans gathered to witness the memorial service of on-screen legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on March 25. Watch their ‘Celebration of Life,’ held in Hollywood Hills, on our live stream at 1pm PST.

Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher‘s public memorial service is taking place in Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on March 25, and people gathered by the masses to say their final good-bye to the icons. The ceremony is being held in a 1,200 seat theater at the cemetery, with loved ones, family members, friends and fans paying their respects to the on-screen legends. One of the highlights will be a powerful tribute from James Blunt, 43. He won’t be performing, but Todd Fisher, 59, says his track will play over a photo montage to celebrate their lives.

Carrie and James share a special bond, as she was the godmother to his child, so he’s planning something very special. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will be attending and there will be a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school, and tons of costumes and memorabilia on display. The Star Wars actress’ daughter Billie Lourd, 24, will be there, but she won’t be making a speech. Billie revealed that it will be too emotional to address a large crowd.

Debbie passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 84, and it’s now been revealed that she died from a fatal stroke, according to TMZ. The Singing In The Rain star’s shocking death comes one day after her daughter, Carrie, died at the age of 60 due to a heart attack. Debbie’s son, Todd said “she wanted to be with Carrie,” revealing the heartbreaking news to our sister site Variety.

Carrie was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia. She reprised the legendary role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016. She even recently promoted The Princess Diarist, her inspiring memoir. Debbie also had notable roles in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Disney’s Halloweentown, and Will & Grace. This dynamic mother-daughter duo will leave behind a legacy!

HollywoodLifers, please share your favorite memory of Carrie and Debbie below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.