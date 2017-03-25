Christina El Moussa Slams Mommy-Shamers After Sharing Pics With Kids By The Pool

FameFlynet

Yikes! Christina El Moussa got into it with some moms on Instagram. The ‘Flip Or Flop’ star defended herself after people freaked out over how close to the edge of a pool her son Brayden was standing. See her response to the haters here!

Christina El Moussa was not having it after some mothers criticized her parenting. The 33 year-old Flip Or Flop star took to the comment section on her Instagram post. Th photo was of her children and their friends playing by the pool on Mar. 24. She thanked the commenters for their “concern aka judgement” over her 1 year-old son Brayden standing close to pool’s edge.

“Our first slumber party!! … 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!”user luvmyhub3 wrote. Christina shot back. “@luvmyhub3 OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!” Christina did not respond to any of the other comments.

Christina already has so much stress in her life. She doesn’t need Instagram haters to bring her down. Thankfully, Christina has found a healthy outlet for her anxieties. “Exercise is my stress reliever,” she told People magazine. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she said. Christina also credited yoga with helping her cope with her divorce from her husband Tarek.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Christina’s response? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.