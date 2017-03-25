Liam Payne & Cheryl’s Newborn Baby: 1st Pic Of Their Precious Son Revealed — So Cute

Courtesy of Instagram

Liam Payne & Cheryl Fernandez-Versini’s newborn baby boy could NOT be any cuter! Finally sharing a pic of their 1st child, the One Directioner & his ladylove revealed just how adorable their little one is. Prepare for cuteness overload!

Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, sure are lucky! After all, their newborn baby boy is not only healthy, but he’s also beyond cute! The One Direction hottie shared the news via Instagram on the same day of his son’s birth, Mar. 25. Liam also gave us a first look at his newborn baby, posting a picture of his son wrapped in a white blanket or snuggie with his head pressed against the singer’s chest. Are your ovaries freaking out yet?

Just read this sweet message the British stud dedicated to his son and girlfriend — “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this.” TOO CUTE!

SO sweet, right? There’s no question Liam and Cheryl are beyond thrilled about becoming new parents. After all, during Cheryl’s pregnancy, the two could hardly stop smiling when they were out in public. In fact, the singer even told fans straight up that he’s never been happier — aw! While Liam and Cheryl never officially commented on the pregnancy, Liam did give his followers some special insight into his state of mind back in December.

During a Twitter Q&A on December 17, called #AskLiam, one One Director fan asked him this outstanding question: “are you happy honey?” Liam replied, “the happiest I could be” SO precious! So we can only imagine how elated he must be now that his baby is actually here. And seriously, WHAT an adorable infant! Our hearts are melting.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Payne adorable? Are you excited to see more pics of the little cutie?

