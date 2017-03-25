Netflix’s New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So Creepy — Watch Haunting First Trailer

Think you know the whole story? Think again! The puzzling murder case of JonBenet Ramsey is playing out for obsessed audiences all over again in a chilling new Netflix documentary titled, ‘Casting JonBenet.’ Watch the haunting first trailer, here!

Isn’t it so freaky how people become MORE famous after they’re gone? 20 years have passed since JonBenet Ramsey mysteriously died and people still can’t stop obsessing over her case. As if The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey wasn’t enough to get your heart racing, Netflix is reviving the beauty pageant’s mysterious death once again in a brand new documentary. What makes Casting JonBenet different is its mix of fiction and non-fiction. Instead of involving police, director Kitty Green interviews neighbors who grew up in close quarters with the Ramsey family in Boulder, Colorado.

I am so hyped for Casting JonBenet, such a fascinating case I can't wait to watch it👀 — Lauren (@LaurenMaher9) March 24, 2017

While casting Boulder locals for the roles of JonBenet, bother Burke, mother Patsy, and father John, Kelly asks the amateur actors what THEY think happened to the little girl. This movie is more speculative than factual, hence the fiction part of it. Kelly also demands that JonBenet’s neighbors reenact the events leading up to her death and the traumatic aftermath. How twisted is that?! These people WATCHED the blonde 6-year old GROW UP and ride her bicycle around the block, and now they’re starring in a movie about her murder and recreating overly detailed horrifying scenes.

While CBS’ The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey didn’t sit too well with critics, Casting JonBenet looks far more promising. The documentary was a sensation at Sundance Film Festival and is getting a lot of traction on social media. Why is it that fans just can’t let the past be the past? As a culture, we’re OBSESSED with the JonBenet murder even after knowing the “truth.” SPOILER ALERT — The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey concluded that Burke accidentally killed his sister during Christmas and the parents set up the ransom note as a coverup. Very chilling!

HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled about the new JonBenet documentary, or have you seen enough?