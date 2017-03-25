Brad Pitt Wants To Mend Angelina Relationship Even If ‘She Hurt Him’ For Sake Of Kids

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt wants nothing more than a sense of normalcy for his children, and that means patching things up with their mother. He may have been hurt by Angelina Jolie and their messy split, but Brad’s ready to but that on the back burner, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. It’s kids first!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s marriage is in ruins, but there’s still hope that they can be cordial to each other! And that’s exactly what Brad, 52, wants, so that his six children can be happy and lead normal lives. Well, as normal as possible when their parents are two of the most famous faces in the world! He’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep things friendly with Angelina, the source said.

“No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

So true! He’s already on his way there, the source also told us. They’re mending their relationship day by day, talking to each other more! It may be hard to regain the trust they once had, but Angelina’s letting him in more. They’re putting their differences aside for the kids, especially when it comes to their special events. They don’t want to fight in front of them. Shiloh wants them together for her 11th birthday, and she’s definitely going to get that! Brad’s bonding with his two eldest kids, Maddox and Pax, more, and the whole family is experiencing a healthy dynamic.

