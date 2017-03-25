Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Kids Then & Now: See Them Grow Up Right Before Your Eyes

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

We’ve been seeing a lot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids lately and we can’t believe how fast they’ve grown up! Need a reminder of just how little they once were? Check out their transformations here!

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, have had trouble working out a custody arrangement for their six kids ever since they split in September. With the children being between eight and 15 years of age, they’re dealing with their parents divorce at very crucial times in their lives, so this is obviously an important decision for the famous parents. It’s an especially interesting situation in this case, too, as all the children were brought into the family quite differently.

Angie was actually still with Billy Bob Thornton when she adopted Maddox, 15, from Cambodia in 2002. However, she signed the adoption papers on her own, which worked out, since she and Billy Bob ended their relationship just three months later. In July 2005, the just months after their relationship was confirmed, Brad and Angelia traveled to Ethiopia together so she could adopt Zahara, 12. By the beginning of the next year, Brad had adopted both children as his own, and their names were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina got pregnant with the pair’s first biological child, Shiloh, 10, in 2005, and gave birth to her in Namibia in May 2006. Less than a year later, she adopted Pax, 13, then three, from Vietnam in March 2007. Since unmarried couples were not allowed to adopt from Vietnam, Angelina applied as a single parent, with Brad adopting the toddler in Feb. 2008. That May, Angelina confirmed she was expecting yet again. Twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, were born on July 12, 2008.

The six children all seem to be VERY close, despite their different backgrounds. Click through the gallery above to see how much they’ve changed over the years!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe the kids are so grown up!? Do you think Brad and Angelina will figure out their custody situation soon?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.