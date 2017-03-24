Yung Joc & Jasmine Washington: He’s Freaking Out He Could Be Her Baby’s Real Daddy

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

What in the world? Yung Joc admits to hooking up with Jasmine Washington during the teaser clip for next week’s episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the rapper is freaking out that he’s the real baby daddy!

With so much doubt surrounding Jasmine Washington’s, 27, shocking claim that Kirk Frost, 47, is her baby daddy, Yung Joc, 33, has started to get nervous about his own romantic entanglements with her. The rapper even admits to Karlie Redd, 38, that he hooked up with Jasmine in the explosive trailer for the March 27 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. “Joc’s scared he may be the father of Jasmine’s baby and that’s one of the reasons he and Karlie are having problems,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels bad about it.”

Wayament now! So next week, did ya'll catch that? #YungJoc said he was hitting Jasmine 2!? OMG! Everyone head down 2 the free clinic #LHHATL — Afiya The Diva (@afiyathediva) March 21, 2017

“He feels awful he f**ked up his relationship with Karlie,” our insider added. “He’s pissed that he let his other head talk him into doing some thing he knew was wrong and now he’s paying the price. Jasmine’s adamant Kirk’s the father and Joc’s hoping that he is. Because the last thing he wants is a child with her.” Even though that would likely come as a huge sigh of relief for Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, it would be a big shock for L&HH fans, since it appeared to be Kirk all along!

Joc recently manned up and apologized for a brutal Instagram rant against Karlie. The rapper is now saying he’s sorry after his own daughter called him out for acting foolish. Karlie made some shocking claims about their sex life and the 33-year-old refuted those allegations in an f-bomb filled video, saying, “I don’t play that gay s***.” Fans just want him to steer clear of the drama!

Meanwhile, Rasheeda and Kirk have been dealing with their own marital problems. On the March 20 episode, she slammed her wedding ring on the table as she confronted her husband of 17 years. However, that episode was shot a while back, and the two were spotted together over the weekend. With a new episode only days away, there’s no telling what bombshells will be revealed!

