Kardashians Attend Tony Robbins Seminar: 5 Things To Know About The Businessman

After a traumatic year, Kim Kardashian traveled with her family to see motivational speaker Tony Robbins speak at USC. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about this successful lifestyle coach and author here!

The Kardashian family has had a stressful year so they attended Tony Robbins’ “Unleash The Power Within” seminar at the University of Southern California on Mar. 23. Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kendall Jenner, 21, both have been dealing with their robbery experiences. They attended the event with Kanye West, 39, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32. The Kardashian clan are not the only stars to have sought the help from the 57 year-old life coach and businessman so we’ve gathered up everything you need to know about him here!

1.He’s a motivational speaker with a major celebrity following.

Tony is a best-selling author of financial and self-help books like UNSHAKEABLE: Your Financial Freedom Playbook and Awaken The Giant Within. He’s helped famous people like Aerosmith, Green Day, Usher and Pitbull, according to his website. Tony has even worked with President Bill Clinton, Oprah, and Serena Williams.

2. He grew up extremely poor and raised his younger siblings himself.

Tony was born in Glendora, California in 1960. He raised his younger brother and sister himself and tried to protect them from their abusive alcoholic mother. “I grew up dirt poor,” he told ABC News. “So I wanted to do something, and I have a unique gift most people don’t know.” He used his experiences as a child to pull himself up and become one of the most successful motivational speakers and life coaches.

3. Tony is famous for his “firewalk” where people walk across burning coals.

“The firewalk, essentially, is a metaphor for whatever it is that is stopping you or holding you back from living a fulfilled life. Walking over those hot coals is a symbolic experience that proves if you can make it through the fire, you can make it through anything,” his website said. During his seminar in Dallas in June 2016, approximately 40 people were seriously injured after attempting the firewalk. Some participants were reportedly “distracted,” negatively affected their walk. “From my observation, there was someone in front of us and someone behind us on their cell phone, taking selfies and taking pictures,” said Jacqueline Luxemberg. She attended the seminar and completed the firewalk without injury.

4. Tony has given back to charity after his enormous success.

Tony is reportedly worth around $480 million and generously has given back after his own experiences growing up poor. He is a partner in the Feed America organization, which has provided food to over 46 million people through food banks throughout the United States. Tony has a goal to “provide a billion meals by 2025,” according to his website.

5. He’s had an interesting personal life.

Tony married Rebecca “Becky” Jenkins in 1982 after they met at one of his seminars. They had a daughter together named Jolie, but the couple divorced divorced in 2001. Tony also had a son with Liz Acosta in 1984 while married to Becky. He married his second wife Bonnie “Sage” Humphrey in 2001.

