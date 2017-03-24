Sofia Boutella: 5 Things To Know About The CinemaCon Honoree & ‘Mummy’ Star

‘The Mummy’s breakout star, Sofia Boutella, is sure to be a household name very soon. Find out everything you need to know about her before ALL your friends!

1.) Sofia Is Of French-Algerian Descent

Born and raised in Algeria, Sofia spent the first 10 years of her life there with her mother, an architect, and her father, a jazz musician. In 1992 the family moved to France which is when Sofia’s life as an artist truly began. She started practicing gymnastics and by the age of 18 she was part of France’s National Team.

2.) ‘The Mummy’ Is Not Her First Big Movie Role

Before starring alongside the one and only Tom Cruise in The Mummy, Sofia appeared a handful of other films. Her most notable roles include playing an alien warrior in Star Trek Beyond and a woman named Gazelle in The Kingsman: Secret Service.

3.) Acting Wasn’t Always Sofia’s First Choice

Her childhood may have been about gymnastics, but Sofia was also a natural born dancer. She performed hip hop and even joined a street dance crew, but later worked with major performers like Madonna and Michael Jackson.

4.) She’ll Be Honored At CinemaCon 2017

For her outstanding work in The Mummy and Atomic Blonde, Sofia has been named CinemaCon’s Female Rising Star Of Tomorrow. She’ll receive the award on Thursday, March 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada during CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards. Congrats to her!

5.) Sofia Participated In The Women’s March In London

She may not be an American, but Sofia is a woman — and she believes in supporting the rights of women everywhere. Not only did Sofia march along tens of thousands of other women on January 21, but she proudly posted several photos from the historic moment on Instagram. We sure love her enthusiasm for civil rights and equality!

