Nate Thompson: 5 Things About Christina El Moussa’s New Rumored Hockey Player Beau

Ooh la la! Christina El Moussa has reportedly found herself a new man. The ‘Flip Or Flop’ star is allegedly seeing hockey player Nate Thompson so we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the new guy in Christina’s life here!

Christina El Moussa is reportedly dating Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson, 32. The 33 year-old Flip Or Flop star has allegedly been chatting with Nate since January after filing for divorce from her husband Tarek in Jan. Christina’s rep told HollywoodLife.com Christina and Nate “are just friends,” despite reports saying they’ve been dating for a month. We’ve gathered up the five things you just have to know about Christina’s rumored hockey beau here!

1.Nate has been a professional hockey player for over ten years.

After playing in the American Hockey League for a few years, Nate signed with Boston Bruins in July 2005. He made his official debut in the National Hockey League during the 2006-2007 season. He has played with New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Alaska Aces, and San Diego Gulls. Nate has now joined the Anaheim Ducks as a center.

2. He’s been married before and has a son.

Nate married Cristin Thompson in 2013 in a rustic Montana wedding and had a son together. They have reportedly divorced, according to E! News. Nate has remained a huge part of his son’s life though and frequently posts adorable pictures and videos of his son to Instagram.

Happy Saturday 😊 #doitagainDad A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Dec 3, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

3. Nate is a huge dog lover.

Nate is absolutely obsessed with his yellow lab Eddie and you can tell on his Instagram. He has shared pics of his beloved pup frolicking in the pool or dressing up as a spaceship on Halloween that are just too cute! It’s great because Christina clearly loves dogs too. She just got an adorable little grey French bulldog pup Cash.

#Nationalpuppyday 🐶 "The People's Dog" #Eddie A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Happy Halloween 👻 #myboys💙 #age=toughquality😜 A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

4. Nate is an Alaska native.

Nate was born in Anchorage, Alaska in Oct. 1984. He’s always maintained a love for the outdoors. The hockey star has posted a ton of pictures of himself fishing with friends as well as gorgeous Alaskan landscapes that will take your breath away.

No place like my home #Happyalaskaday #tbt #nofilterneeded A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:55am PDT

5. He started talking to Christina in January.

Christina and Nate reportedly were seen getting to know each other at the Ducks in Tux charity event in January. They reunited for the Lady Ducks fashion show, which was another charity event for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The two looked super happy in a group photo that Nate shared on Instagram. Are they meant to be?

