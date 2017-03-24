Erika Jayne: 5 Things To Know About The Housewife Competing On ‘DWTS’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Erika Jayne took the dance floor by storm on the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and we have a feeling she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. So, where does she get her rhythm? Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Erika Jayne’s not her real name.

Her real name is actually Erika Girardi, but Jayne is part of her “stage name.” So, the 45-year-old revealed she wanted to use that during Dancing with the Stars. “Erika Jayne belongs in the ballroom. She’s glitz, glamour, and over-the-top, so there you have it,” she said during Watch What Happens Live after the premiere.

She’s been on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ since 2015.

For season six of RHOBH, Erika was brought on and almost immediately became a fan favorite. She’s married to famous lawyer, Thomas Girardi, and she has always been close to RHOBH star, Yolanda Foster.

She’s also a singer.

After having a son, Erika moved from NY to LA to pursue her singing dreams. Her first song, “Roller Coaster,” debuted in 2007 and was included on her debut album, Pretty Mess. Her latest single is titled, “XXpen$ive,” and she debuted it on WWHL in January 2017; the video followed in February.

She has a huge presence in the LGBTQ community.

Erika has spoke out about it many times and has been praised by the community for being a “gay icon.” She performs at multiple events around the world and was named “News Ally Entertainer of 2015” at the LGBT Ally Awards.

She may be glitzy, but she’s a tomboy at heart.

In an interview in 2009, she revealed she loves to fish, stay outdoors and going to sports games. She even refers to herself as a tomboy, so it makes sense that her alter ego is the one performing on Dancing with the Stars with Gleb Savchenko.

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for Erika?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.