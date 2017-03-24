United States Vs. Honduras Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Game

REX/Shutterstock

USA! USA! Our men’s national soccer team is in a must-win situation in their World Cup qualifying match against Honduras. See how they fare under new coach Bruce Arena as the game goes down on Mar. 24 at 10:30pm EST and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

The USMNT is in quite a bind as they try to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as they’re sitting in last place in the North, Central America and Caribbean Hexagonal. They’ve dropped a 2-1 home loss against Mexico and a 4-0 shutout by Costa Rica, the latter of which cost unpopular head coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job in Nov. 2016. Bruce Arena is back for his second round leading Team USA and hopefully he can work some magic as they face off at home against Honduras. Scroll down for all of the details on how you can watch this game via live stream from San Jose, CA’s Avaya Stadium.

Unfortunately, the USMNT is beset by a number of injuries and will be missing key players, as likely starters forward Bobby Wood, defender DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Fabian Johnson are all sitting out the game, while regular midfielder Jermaine Jones is currently under a suspension due to a yellow card accumulation and won’t be able to play.

Top MLS players will be taking the field for their home country Honduras, as Houston Dynamo trio Romell Quioto, Boniek Garcia and Alberth Elis will be leading the charge. Team USA is really going to need to keep their play at the highest level, something that’s not lost on US Captain Michael Bradley.

“You understand that when you play against a team that has a lot of different guys behind the ball and lines are tight, the understanding that things aren’t going to come easy, there’s not going to be tons of space,” he revealed when discussing how his team is going to take on Honduras. “It’s not going to be, I wouldn’t think, a wide-open game. We’ve worked on a few different things in terms of how we would like to go about things so that we can put them on their heels a little bit and be dangerous, tilt the ball in our favor.”

Hopefully Coach Arena will bring some new energy to the USMNT after Jurgen threw members under the bus for poor play following their two World Cup qualifier losses. His weak relations with the players and reputation for not fielding them in their preferred positions were well chronicled. Under new leadership, hopefully some of these problems have been corrected.

