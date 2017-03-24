North Carolina Vs. Butler Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Woo hoo! North Carolina is on the march towards their second straight NCAA tournament final game, but they’ve got to get past the scrappy Butler Bulldogs in the Sweet 16. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream Mar. 24 at 7:09pm EST.

After a crazy weekend that saw many highly seeded teams fall to upsets, North Carolina managed to stage a comeback to beat Arkansas and keep their March Madness hopes alive. Next up in the Sweet 16 is the Butler Bulldogs, and they proved they are up for beating big teams, coming out victorious twice in their regular season against defending NCAA champ Villanova. The number one seeded Wildcats are now out of the running after their shocking loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, and UNC doesn’t want the same thing to happen to them at the hands of Butler. Scroll down for live stream details!

The Tar Heels had quite a scare against the Razorbacks Mar. 19, finding themselves trailing with three minutes left and on the verge of an early elimination. Head coach Roy Williams called his team together in a huddle and reminded them that they hadn’t won a game all season where they were in such a position and now was the time to step it up. “I told our guys…that would be great for us,” Roy said. “We’ve got to be tough. It’s got to be with our brain and our heart both. We’ve got to get stops and we’ve got to get shots.” His words were magic, as the team scored on six of their next seven possessions and wound up on top 72-65.

Butler is going into the game as the only team in the Sweet 16 to have never to have trailed an opponent in the 2017 tournament and they’ve totally got the mindset of winners. “Actually, it’s really fun,” Butler point guard Tyler Lewis, 23, said. “In the NCAA tournament, you know once you get to the second weekend, you’re going to have to play against great teams.” He added, “We showed this year we can go out and compete and beat anybody.” The Bulldogs could really leave their mark if they’re able to upset the Tar Heels, and the winner advances to meet No. 2 seed Kentucky (31-5) or No. 3 seed UCLA (31-4) in the Elite Eight.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.