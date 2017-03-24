Mexico Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Gooooal!!! Mexico and Costa Rica are meeting up for their first World Cup qualifying game in 2017, and this should be such an exciting match-up! We’ve got your way to catch all of the action via live stream when the game gets underway at 8:50pm EST Mar. 24.

The road to Russia continues as the North, Central America and Caribbean’s Preliminary Competition gets underway, and three and a half berths are up for grabs for the 2018 World Cup. Mexico is in a good position, with four points from two away matches against United States and Panama, but Costa Rica is on top with six points. Now the top two teams are going head to head at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City Mar. 24. Scroll down for the live stream details!

Costa Rica made it to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Rio and is looking to prove themselves once again, while Mexico has since taken home the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Cup, showing off how they are a regional powerhouse. This game is part of round five which will continue through Oct. 2017, with the playoffs going down the following month.

Mexico forward Oribe Peralta wants his team to make the best use of their home status as they take on Costa Rica. “Personally, it doesn’t matter to me if we’re the giant or not, what’s important here is to qualify for the World Cup and do it the best way possible, getting the most number of points possible, so the first thing should be to take advantage of our home games and after that go and look for three points on the road,” he said Mar. 21. “The objective is clear, and we can achieve it.”

Both teams are plagued by injuries at the moment, with El Tri missing attackers Giovani dos Santos, Hirving Lozano, Javier Aquino, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and Marco Fabian all sidelined. Costa Rica is without center Oscar Duarte, who suffered an ACL tear in a recent draw with Eibar and will miss the rest of the season. The good news is Giancarlo Gonzalez is set to return with other center backs Michael Umana and Johnny Acosta ready to go as they were instrumental in wins over Trinidad & Tobago and the U.S.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, Mexico or Costa Rica?

