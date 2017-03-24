Kentucky Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time! The South’s number two and three seeded teams meet up in the Sweet 16, with Kentucky taking on UCLA. This could be one of the most epic games in the NCAA tournament and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream Mar. 24 at 9:39pm EST.

It’s a battle between two former NCAA champs as Kentucky and UCLA are fighting it out for the chance to head to the Elite Eight in March Madness. The teams are equally matched with talented benches and are meeting in the Sweet 16 seeded number two and three. The Bruins are the top scoring team in the country with 90.2 points per game, and Kentucky is no slouch either at number nine, averaging 85.2 points. This promises to be one of the best offensive games in the 2017 NCAA tournament, so scroll down for how you can watch via live stream.

The two teams met in the regular season when the Bruins beat the Wildcats 97-92 on their Rupp Arena home turf in Dec. 2016. UCLA head coach Steve Alford knows that the Kentucky team they’re facing in the NCAA tournament is a far better one than they played last winter. “It’s a very, very good basketball team and I think they’re better now in March than they were when we played them in December, and I think we’re better than what we were in December as well,” Steve said. “At least we know them pretty well as far as prep goes and they obviously know us. But it makes for a great match-up.” That’s for sure!

In their earlier meeting, six Bruin players had double-digit scoring nights and T.J. Leaf, 19, was on fire, going seven for 12 and recorded a double-double of 17 points. “It shows a five-point game, but we were never in it,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said afterwards. “To do what they did, they physically manhandled us. You don’t see that very often, especially in this building.” The Wildcats are now on a 14 game winning streak and want to keep their momentum going if they can just stop powerhouse UCLA stars like T.J. and Lonzo Ball, 19. If the Bruins get shut down, at least Lonzo’s dad Lavar Ball‘s constant over the top hype of his son might finally die down.

