Ultra Music Festival Day 1 Live Stream: Watch Major Lazer, Martin Garrix & More

Prepare for epicness! The 2017 Ultra Music Festival is going to be the biggest and best one yet, and it all kicks off on March 24! If you couldn’t get your booty to Miami this weekend, tune in to the live stream to watch Major Lazer and more, here!

Get your glow sticks and animal ears ready because Ultra Music Festival is about to begin on March 24! There are going to be some pretty massive performers for 2017, including Martin Garrix, Major Lazer, Jai Wolf, Datsik and more, and it all starts tonight at 4pm EST in Miami! If you’re stuck in your hometown or didn’t get one of the sold out tickets, join us right here for a viewing party and you won’t miss a second!

Here are the performers and times for each stage:

Main Stage

11 p.m. to midnight, Major Lazer

9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Martin Garrix

8:35 to 10 p.m., Alesso

7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Armin van Buuren

6:25 to 7:25 p.m., Tchami

5:20 to 6:20 p.m., Robin Schulz

4:15 to 5:15 p.m., Don Diablo

4 to 4:15 p.m., Raiden

Live Stage

11 p.m. to midnight, Rabbit in the Moon

9:30 to 10:30 p.m., Zhu

8 to 9 p.m., KSHMR

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Youngr

5 to 6 p.m., Sid from Slipknot

Carl Cox Megastructure

10 p.m. to midnight, Carl Cox

8:30 to 10 p.m., Marco Carola

7 to 8:30 p.m., Joseph Capriati

5:30 to 7 p.m., Jon Rundell

4 to 5:30 p.m., Saeed Younan

Worldwide – Korea

11 p.m. to midnight, Datsik

10 to 11 p.m., Adventure Club

9 to 10 p.m., Feed Me

8 to 9 p.m., Netsky

7 to 8 p.m., Slander

6 to 7 p.m., Bro Safari

5 to 6 p.m., DJ Icey

4 to 5 p.m., Justin Oh

Resistance – Arcadia Spider

10:55 to midnight, Maceo Plex

9:55 to 10:55 p.m., Nic Fanciulli

8:55 to 9:55 p.m., Hot Since 82

8:30 to 8:55 p.m., Arcadia Landing Show

7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Maya Jane Coles

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Technasia

5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Anna

4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Dosem

UMF Radio – Mad Decent

11 p.m. to midnight, Boombox Central

10 to 11 p.m., Jai Wolf

9 to 10 p.m., Mad Decent All-Stars

8 to 9 p.m., Party Favor

7 to 8 p.m., Gryffin

6 to 7 p.m., Grandtheft

5 to 6 p.m., Ape Drums

4 to 5 p.m., Ricky Remedy

Biscayne Stage

11 p.m. to midnight, Juan Basshead

10 to 11 p.m., DJ Trace

9 to 10 p.m., AK1200

7 to 8 p.m., Magic Mike

6 to 7 p.m, Keith MacKenzie

5 to 6 p.m., K1KO

4 to 5 p.m., Merlyn B2B Supernaut

Oasis

11 p.m. to midnight, Damaged Goods

10 to 11 p.m., Wags

9 to 10 p.m., Bass Control

8 to 9 p.m., Richard Fraioli

7 to 8 p.m., Henri PFR

6 to 7 p.m., Linus

5 to 6 p.m., Moonspeak

4 to 5 p.m., Meta Forza

