5 TV Shows That Should Jump On The Musical Episode Train

‘The Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’ aren’t the first to do it, and won’t be the last — but they are bringing the trend back to the forefront and we aren’t upset about it. So, who else should follow suit?

It’s always the season for a musical episode. The Flash and Supergirl‘s crossover got the treatment this week, as well as The Magicians. Those showed us that there are a dozen shows on TV that have the talent and storyline that would absolutely mesh well for a musical episode. Here’s five shows we want to see do it.

This is Us

I know, there has been singing in a few episodes but never full numbers. We know that Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz are willing to take on the microphone more going forward, Chris Sullivan (Toby), and Sterling K. Brown (Randall) can also sing. I’m sure Milo Ventimiglia could too; I feel like Papa Pearson can do anything.

Riverdale

You know you want to see Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry jamming out with Archie and the Pussycats, right? The show already has the music element as a huge theme in the show, so this would be an easy one. Plus, Lili Reinhart (Betty) has a singing background and we know that Archie Comics would nail it.

Legion

FX’s show is already brilliantly bizarre — and it’s Dan Stevens. We all know he can sing, so why not turn in his beastly songs to TV-friendly hits. Plus, Aubrey Plaza has the pipes, too.

Younger

This one I really feel could happen — Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff? Why wouldn’t you have them break out in song at a pitch meeting? Why not have Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann have a funny yet moving song about their love for Liza? You know you want to, Darren.

Big Little Lies

This is a stretch, I know. But let’s think about this for one minute: Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon all can sing, and the only thing more dramatic than mothers at each other’s throats is mothers singing at the top of their lungs.

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see more musical numbers on TV?

