Trey Songz Slams Nicki Minaj Amid Remy Ma Feud: She’d Be Nothing Without Me

Hollywood has never been so divided. Amid the nasty Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma feud, celebrities like Trey Songz are taking sides, which doesn’t sound like a good idea. He actually thinks the ‘Black Barbies’ rapper would be nothing without him.

What was Trey Songz, 32, thinking?! Doesn’t he know it’s foolish to jump in between two feisty rappers? That’s how you lose an arm. Nevertheless, the “Animal” rapper just drew a line in the sand by siding with Remy Ma, 36, in her feud against Nicki Minaj, 34. Not only that, but Trey actually believes Nicki would be NOTHING without him. How did we get here, you ask? It all started when Remy slammed Nicki in her diss track, rapping, “Only time you touch a n*gga is when you f*cked Trey Songz.” The Trinidad-native obviously wasn’t happy and fired shots of her own on Twitter.

When Trey didn’t comment on Remy’s lyrics, Nicki called out his silence on social media. “What you SHOULD be saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. I got you 6 million plaques.” she wrote (the tweet has since been deleted). And that’s when Trey really got fired up. “Let’s keep it real, Nicki ain’t had sh*t before “Bottoms Up,”‘ he boasted during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to read between the lines. What Trey said is clearly a dig at the “Black Barbies” hitmaker’s career, which to him was a total failure until he featured her on his song “Bottoms Up.” That settles it then, Trey is definitely on team Remy right now. You know who else sided with Remy? Mariah Carey! Yes, even someone like Mariah has taken sides amid their never-ending battle. The “We Belong Together” songstress “hates” Nicki and has no problem stirring the pot, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Trey is siding with Remy? Who’s side are you on?

