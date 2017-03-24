Trey Songz Trashes Nicki Minaj Over Remy Ma Feud: She Was ’Sh*t’ Before Me

REX/Shutterstock, Splash News

Yikes! Trey Songz had some major things to say about Nicki Minaj and her feud with Remy Ma. He admitted he likes Nicki, but felt ‘disrespected’ after she got him involved in the drama. See what else Trey said about the crazy situation here!

Trey Songz did not hold back in his interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on Mar. 24. The 32 year-old rapper had some things he wanted to clarify about Nicki Minaj’s, 34, feud with Remy Ma, 36. Trey got involved after Remy alleged he had slept with Nicki in her diss track “Shether.” Trey then got into a Twitter beef with Nicki over it. “Nicki had s— before ‘Bottoms Up,’ Trey said about their 2010 collaboration on the radio show. “Before that it was look, you hanging with Wayne. You was the wild girl with the wild hair.”

#PressPlay That doesn't sound like love to me #TreySongz 👀😩 #NickiMinaj via: @breakfastclubam A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Trey said he did not want to create more problems and Nicki should “definitely be mad at Remy.” He did not want to get vicious about Nick though. “I like you, Nicki,” he said while looking straight into the camera, “I like you. You came at me wrong and disrespected me, but I like you.” Trey admitted at the whole issue “bothered” him, but he was not about to “talk crazy about her” in revenge. “I think she’s jumping the gun,” he said.

Apparently, Nicki never even apologized to Trey for dragging him into the whole mess. “You gonna be petty, I’m gonna be petty too,” he explained about why he took to Twitter over Remy’s “Shether” track. Trey even thought Nicki could get mad about what he said during the interview even though he’d been tried to stay out of it. “You ain’t said nothing to Remy,” he addressed Nicki, “it took you a week to say something to Remy and she’ll probably be mad about this.” Trey admitted that he did not want to be involved in the feud and despite all the drama he wasn’t that bothered. “What y’all got to realize is that I really don’t give a f— about nothing,” he said.

