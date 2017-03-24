Selena Gomez’s Pretty Waves While Inspiring High School Girls — Get Her Hair Look

Image Courtesy of Amy Tierney for Step Up Womens Network

Selena has been a bit of a hair chameleon the last couple of days, and we are loving her latest look. Get her sexy waves below!

Selena Gomez rocked, soft, pretty waves while speaking to high school girls in Los Angeles on March 23, along with Coach and the charity Step Up to inspire the students to dream big.

She looked like “the girl next door,” but also the prettiest girl next door ever! Her hair was styled by Lona Vigi in a center part, and it was amazing. Tons of volume and movement! So gorgeous. Lona frequently works with celebs like Reese Witherspoon!

Selena actually just cut her hair. A few days ago, on March 20, she rocked long, sleek and straight locks for a Pantene photo shoot. Now, she has a short bob.

For that one hair shoot, she rocked three different looks, and every one seemed prettier than the last!

Her makeup at the school was glowing and gorgeous, done by Hung Vanngo. Her eyes were defined with black liner and lashes, her cheeks were glowing and her lips were kept neutral with a pretty pink shade. Subtle but sexy.

Her gorgeous baby blue nails were done by celeb manicurist Tom Bachik. He also created the red and white bandana nails she rocked in her Vogue magazine shoot.

Her outfit was cute and casual — jeans, a white tank and a Coach bomber jacket. We are sure the girls felt very excited and inspired talking to Selena! She is so sweet to give back to the community!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s wavy hair? Would you try to rock a look like this?

