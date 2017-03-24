Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Visit To High School To Empower Teens: ‘I’ll Never Forget’ This

Courtesy of Instagram

What an inspiration! Selena Gomez paid a surprise visit to a Los Angeles area high school Mar. 23 to help the ‘Step Up’ program empower teenage girls. We’ve got more on her moving motivational appearance, right here!

Imagine it’s another day at an after-school and you have a businessman coming in to play mentor as part of a girl’s empowerment program. Well, just think about what would happen if he brought along the one and only Selena Gomez as his guest! That’s exactly what went down when the 24-year-old Coach brand ambassador joined the company’s CEO Victor Luis to visit with young women and deliver a powerful message.

Coach is aligned with Step Up as a national charity sponsor, and the group strives to empower girls in underprivileged communities. Students from the Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Environmental Science High School in L.A. were the lucky recipients of Selena’s visit, where she got to teach lessons on how promote self-confidence in the teenagers and help them find ways to realize their full potential.

“I am truly thrilled to be involved with Coach and their support of Step Up,” Selena said in a statement. “Step Up’s mission to empower young women is personally important to me and something even more crucial in under-served communities. Working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience I will never forget.”

Selena shared how emotional the experience was on her Instagram, including a photo of her smiling and listening to the girls’ stories. She captioned it, “@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It’s crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves.” Wow, it sounds like she met some girls who were already struggling with self-worth, so hopefully she was able to help change some young lives!

