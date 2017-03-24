Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Unfollow Bella Hadid On Instagram Once & For All

REX/Shutterstock

That’s a wrap! Lots of fans have noticed that after months of being together, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd collectively removed themselves from the list of people following his ex, supermodel Bella Hadid. Eek!

The Weeknd, 27, also known by his full name, Abel Tesfaye, has finally unfollowed his ex, Bella Hadid, 20, on Instagram. That is, of course, according to some of Selena’s fans who noticed that not only did Abel cut the follow ties, but so did all of his “crew”.

Abel unfollowed Bella on Instagram and so did his whole crew // @turntdallas A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Although it’s unconfirmed that Selena was ever following Bella, one look at the list of accounts she is following (as of March 24) shows that Bella is definitely not a part of it. Interestingly enough, Bella is still following The Weeknd.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Bella almost instantly unfollowed Selena after the first pictures of her and The Weeknd as a couple surfaced. It’s unclear why she’s still following Abel’s account, but then again aren’t we all guilty of still following our exes after a split? I know I am!

Right now all three parties involved are pretty young, but hopefully one day they’ll be able to move past all of this. Wouldn’t it be great if Selena could be friends with Bella, or better yet if The Weeknd could be friends with his ex? We’re definitely rooting for them to make a friendship work in the future!

