Robert Brian Clark: ‘Catfish’ Star, 33, Dies In Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Robert Brian Clark, the 33-year-old man who appeared on season two of MTV’s ‘Catfish,’ passed away in a motorcycle accident on March 22.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified Robert Brian Clark after he got into an accident on Division Street, in Bessemer, Alabama on Wednesday evening. He was driving a 2011 black Yamaha FZ6-R which became airborne while crossing over a set of railroad tracks, AL.com reported. When the motorcycle came down, it landed on its side. and he was ejected from the bike then struck by an oncoming southbound truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The public got to know Robert during season two of Catfish; his episode aired in 2013 when a hopeful woman, Jesse Bettinger reached out to the show’s hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph to connect in person with Robert after they had been having a romance via Facebook for three years. She didn’t believe he could be real but when they met, she immediately realized he was who he said he was and she was into him; during a catch-up episode later on, we learned they did not stay together afterward.

Jesse reportedly took to Facebook to share her condolences, writing “I’ll never forget our good times.” He was a former Marine who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and she added, “Your struggle is finally over.”

Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends during this time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.