Rasheeda Getting Her Kirk Frost Tattoo Removed After Cheating Scandal?

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is ready to teach Kirk Frost a lesson after his cheating scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, by possibly getting her tattoo of his initials removed. Even though she’s reportedly sticking by his side, she’s ‘mad as hell!’

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, isn’t down with being played like a fool. The Love & Hip Hop star has been Kirk Frost‘s ride-or-die for 17 years and they also share two children together, so she was enraged upon hearing about his alleged side chick and baby mama Jasmine Washington, 27. “Rasheeda is mad as hell, she’s saying she’s done with all of Kirk’s BS,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s threatened to leave him before but it seems like she might be serious this time because she’s booked an appointment to get her Kirk tattoo removed.”

Rasheeda has a few tattoos with Kirk’s name and initials, so it would be a big step if she went through with it. The reality star seemingly took her hubby back, since they were seen in good spirits while traveling together over the weekend. However, on the March 20 episode of L&HH: Atlanta, Rasheeda confronts her husband about the allegations. “You need to tell me something to make me not want to strangle you,” she yelled, slamming her wedding ring on the table!

The episode was shot months ago, so it’s very likely that Kirk and Rasheeda could have reconciled over time. They are the proud parents of two children, Ky Frost, 16, and Karter Frost, 3, and their family still deserves a shot at happiness if they can find a way to get through this drama. Kirk and Rasheeda married in 1999, however they went through a rough patch recently, especially after L&HH newcomer Keanna Arnold also claimed to have hooked up with Kirk.

Despite the drama, “I would be very surprised if Rasheeda ever left Kirk,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said, adding, “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda will get her tattoo removed? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.