Alex and Ryan may not be together, but that doesn’t mean they’re moving on. In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the March 27 episode of ‘Quantico,’ Alex’s attempt at flirting falls flat and Shelby thinks Alex isn’t going to get anywhere romantically with anyone because she’s still ‘tied’ to Ryan.

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) tries to flirt with a cute guy in the bar while Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) is in the room! Girl, you are brave! But she doesn’t get very far. She thinks the guy got scared because of Ryan. Shelby (Johanna Braddy) doesn’t buy that excuse. “Admit it, this is about Ryan,” Alex says in the EXCLUSIVE clip. “It always been and always will be. You guys may not be together, but you’re still tied to each other.”

Shelby has never been more right in her entire life and Alex knows it. In just the previous episode, Alex admitted that she still loves Ryan. They’re working together on the secret task force, so they’re around each other all the time and that means their feelings are always on the surface.

Alex only has the awkwardness with Ryan to deal with, though. Shelby, on the other hand, has to deal with her ex, Caleb (Graham Rogers), in the near future and his brother, Clay (Hunter Parrish). Considering that drama over her sleeping with their dad, Shelby definitely has deal with a lot more uncomfortable situations.

But Shelby and Alex are about to put romance in the backseat for now. This task force is embarking in some dangerous work. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner Josh Safran about what’s ahead. “You see there’s a casualty at the end of episode 15,” he teased. “It’ll get pretty dangerous. That’s not the only death. People die.”

Quantico airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

