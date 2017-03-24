Planned Parenthood Celebrates After Trump Pulls Health Care Bill: ‘This Is Just The Beginning’

REX/Shutterstock

Planned Parenthood felt the thrill of victory on March 24 when Donald Trump was forced to pull his healthcare bill after realizing he didn’t have enough votes to pass it. However, P.P. President Cecile Richards warns HollywoodLife.com that we need to keep fighting!

We can all breathe a brief sigh of relief on March 24 after Donald Trump, 70, pulled his health care bill. He was forced to do so because he wasn’t going to get enough votes to pass the legislature which would effectively defund Planned Parenthood, and that’s a really good sign!

Of course, Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America is thrilled, telling HollywoodLife.com “Republican leadership and the White House tried to jam through a bill that would have thrown millions of women off their health insurance, ended access to Planned Parenthood, and threatened maternity care and family planning,” she said of the sinister plot. “And women and men across the country sent a clear message: No.”

But on the bright side, women and allies have bonded like never before, coming together to get their voices heard. “Over the last few months, we witnessed a never-before-seen outpouring of organizing, activism, and support,” revealed Cecile. “People marched, showed up at town hall meetings across America, flooded the Congressional switchboard with calls, organized online, stood up for access to health care. If you’ve ever wondered whether speaking out made a difference, today is your answer.” It totally has!

However, the fight isn’t over. “We know this is the beginning, not the end. But because people organized and spoke out, tomorrow, another 8,118 people will be able to get care at Planned Parenthood health centers across the country. And we will never stop fighting for the 2.5 million people who count on us each year.” Yas queen!

“We know politicians won’t stop attacking women’s health and Planned Parenthood, despite the clear fact that 75% of Americans support Planned Parenthood,” Cecile continued somberly. “Each time they try, we will be back in full force. The voices of millions of women across this country are loud enough to drown them out.” We will be right here sending our love and support!

