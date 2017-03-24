Nicki Minaj Returns To U.S. After Remy Ma & Mariah Drop Song: Will She Hit Back?

AKM-GSI

Look who’s back! Nicki Minaj strolled through the airport like a boss upon returning to the U.S. on March 23 — the very same day her enemies Remy Ma and Mariah Carey dropped a song together. Could Nicki be getting ready to fire back!?

She’s been in Europe for weeks amidst her recent feud with Remy Ma, but as of March 23, Nicki Minaj, 34, is officially back in the States. The rapper was photographed cooly making her way through NYC’s JFK Airport after a long flight from England, rockin’ thigh-high blue boots, a puffy black jacket and massive sunglasses with a pout on her face.

The arrival comes just hours after Mariah Carey, another one of Nicki’s foes, dropped a remix for her song “I Don’t,” which interestingly featured…Remy! The track doesn’t diss Nicki at all — it’s about a breakup (namely, Mariah and James Packer’s) — but it definitely made a statement that the women teamed up, period.

“[For Mariah], this track with Remy was very calculated,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Working with other artists that share her hate for Nicki is something that gets the creative juices flowing for Mariah. Plan on seeing some more subtle shade like this coming from Mariah real soon.”

While Nicki’s feud with Mariah dates back to their American Idol days in 2012, her beef with Remy is just heating up this year, and it’s already gotten majorly heated. Remy has released two scathing tracks slamming the 34-year-old, and Nicki fired back with one of her own called “No Frauds.” When she dropped the song, she warned Remy that she has a “bunch more” where that came from, so of course, fans are wondering if and when the rest will come. Remy teaming up with Mariah seems like a perfect opportunity, no!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki will fire back at Remy and/or Mariah after their new collaboration?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.