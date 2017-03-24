Maternity Care & 9 More ‘Essential Benefits’ That Could Be Cut If AHCA Passes

This is NOT a drill! If Donald Trump’s American Health Care Act passes, some pretty frightening changes could occur — ones that especially impact women & children. For example, birth control and newborn care could get CRAZY expensive, but that’s not all. Educate yourself here.

Republicans are scrambling to rewrite their health care bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA,) ahead of an anticipated vote on the bill, which has already been delayed. This new bill is set to replace Obamacare, or the Affordable Health Care Act, which included “10 Essential Health Care Benefits.” However, with the AHCA, many Conservatives want to scrap those benefits, which mandated that all insurance plans sold on the individual marketplaces had to cover “essential” items.

For those keeping score: my office has received more than 1,900 calls opposing #AHCA, 23 calls for it, and 648 supporting #ACA. #KILLTHEBILL — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) March 24, 2017

Children are not little adults. They need services just for them. The #AHCA would roll back pediatric benefits, not #KeepKidsCovered. — Amer Acad Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) March 24, 2017

If the AHCA passes, and most Republicans get their way, these benefits are in grave danger of disappearing, which is super scary for women and children especially. Obamacare’s “Essential Benefits,” which are now being threatened, include: outpatient care; emergency room trips; in-hospital care; pregnancy, maternity, and newborn care; mental health and substance abuse disorder services; prescription drugs; rehabilitative services and habilitative services; lab tests; preventive services; and pediatric services.

Preventative services for example, include vaccines, cancer screenings — such as mammograms and colonoscopies — and also birth control coverage. Without insurance policies being forced to cover these things, their cost will significantly rise. As for children, the pediatric services benefit includes dental and vision care for kids. While under Obamacare those 10 benefits were required to be covered by health insurance policies, with AHCA, states could decide what counts as “essential.”

“I’ll just say that [cutting] essential health benefits means Republicans are making being a woman a preexisting condition again,” House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has said of the AHCA. “Stripping guaranteed maternity care is a pregnancy tax pure and simple. Worsening the addiction epidemic and making it harder to access mental health care, making it more expensive to be sick in America.”

