Missing DC Girls: 25 Teens Disappear In Last Month & Stars Want You To Help Find Them

Courtesy of Twitter

So crazy! Outrage over perceived increase in missing black & Latina girls in Washington D.C. has taken over social media. Even celebs such as Bella Hadid & LL Cool J have joined the movement, demanding action from law enforcement and also their fans! Find out here what’s going on & how you can help!

About 25 Washington D.C. teenage girls were missing from the nation’s capital as of Mar. 23, according to police. And with the help of social media, awareness of the number of missing teens in D.C. has been growing — even receiving national attention. In fact, people are using the hashtag #MissingDcGirls to voice their anger and frustration over the lack of media coverage in what many believe is an uptick in cases of missing black and Latina girls.

Celebs have even spoken out about the scary issue, with most asking others to take action in trying to locate the lost teens. “Wake up. This is not #fakenews. These beautiful girls are still MISSING & we must raise awareness. Heart breaking and unacceptable,” singer JoJo, 26, tweeted. Bella Hadid, 20, posted a collage of some of the girls, begging her followers to spread awareness. See more celeb posts below:

@kehlani repost… 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼…😔let's get this on the big news instead of …🙄😤🤡…. A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

If you have any information regarding the missing teens, call the Washington DC police at 202-727-9099 #missingdcgirls #missingdcteens pic.twitter.com/ST2Goucwqk — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) March 24, 2017

Wake up. This is not #fakenews . These beautiful girls are still MISSING & we must raise awareness. Heart breaking and unacceptable. https://t.co/xWyzUc4Iiu — JoJo. (@iamjojo) March 24, 2017

#RT If you have any information on #missingdcgirls PLEASE REPORT to @DCPoliceDept these CHILDREN need to be found and #TimeIsOfTheEssence — Gabrielle Dennis (@GabrielleDennis) March 24, 2017

Does anyone have a good link to a story that explains wtf is happening to young black women in DC right now? https://t.co/jgWyYit9gs — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 24, 2017

The issue of missing black/brown teens in DC highlights a steady trend that had gone below the public radar until now. pic.twitter.com/MY9H2cEfcv — deray mckesson (@deray) March 24, 2017

you all need to educate yourselves on the #missingdcgirls. here’s where you can start: https://t.co/yQi2ln3sP9 — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) March 24, 2017

Can we get more than just black females to care about the #missingdcgirls? Can some of the people from the women’s March stand up please? — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) March 24, 2017

However, context is needed! Police say that missing people numbers have actually NOT increased from previous years, and most of the missing youths end up coming home, having left voluntarily. So why all the attention? The police department has simply been using Twitter more often to publicize missing person reports, Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said in an effort to clear up the public concern over the youth cases.

“Actually it’s a decrease. But when we talk about numbers, I’m not trying to minimize when I say there’s not an up-tick or there’s been a decrease,” D.C. Commander Chanel Dickerson explained. “It’s just that we wanted to be transparent and input it out so everyone can see. For the past five years…we had over 19,000 missing person cases that we investigated and only 16 of those are open. But one missing person in the District of Columbia is one person too many.”

Sharing them more on social media is giving the impression the number of cases has increased, he added, when they truthfully haven’t. In fact, missing person reports are down so far in 2017. Just goes to show just how powerful social media can be!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe dozens of girls have gone missing in DC? Are you going to do your part to help?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.