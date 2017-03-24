Click to Skip Ad
Missing DC Girls: 25 Teens Disappear In Last Month & Stars Want You To Help Find Them

Fri, March 24, 2017
So crazy! Outrage over perceived increase in missing black & Latina girls in Washington D.C. has taken over social media. Even celebs such as Bella Hadid & LL Cool J have joined the movement, demanding action from law enforcement and also their fans! Find out here what’s going on & how you can help!

About 25 Washington D.C. teenage girls were missing from the nation’s capital as of Mar. 23, according to police. And with the help of social media, awareness of the number of missing teens in D.C. has been growing — even receiving national attention. In fact, people are using the hashtag #MissingDcGirls to voice their anger and frustration over the lack of media coverage in what many believe is an uptick in cases of missing black and Latina girls.

Celebs have even spoken out about the scary issue, with most asking others to take action in trying to locate the lost teens. “Wake up. This is not #fakenews. These beautiful girls are still MISSING & we must raise awareness. Heart breaking and unacceptable,” singer JoJo, 26, tweeted. Bella Hadid, 20, posted a collage of some of the girls, begging her followers to spread awareness. See more celeb posts below:

However, context is needed! Police say that missing people numbers have actually NOT increased from previous years, and most of the missing youths end up coming home, having left voluntarily. So why all the attention? The police department has simply been using Twitter more often to publicize missing person reports, Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said in an effort to clear up the public concern over the youth cases.

“Actually it’s a decrease. But when we talk about numbers, I’m not trying to minimize when I say there’s not an up-tick or there’s been a decrease,” D.C. Commander Chanel Dickerson explained. “It’s just that we wanted to be transparent and input it out so everyone can see. For the past five years…we had over 19,000 missing person cases that we investigated and only 16 of those are open. But one missing person in the District of Columbia is one person too many.”

Sharing them more on social media is giving the impression the number of cases has increased, he added, when they truthfully haven’t. In fact, missing person reports are down so far in 2017. Just goes to show just how powerful social media can be!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe dozens of girls have gone missing in DC? Are you going to do your part to help?

