Mariah Carey’s Nipples Visible Beneath Skintight Dress: See Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Mariah Carey had heads turning when she stepped out in a clinging, lace-up mini — and it wasn’t just because the thigh-grazing dress was seriously sexy! The diva managed to put her nipples on full display beneath the thin fabric of the frock — and without a bra or pasties covering up her assets they were on full display. See her wardrobe malfunction here and read on for tips if you want to avoid suffering the same situation.

When you love rocking itty bitty looks you have to be prepared to suffer a wardrobe malfunction or two — and Mariah Carey, 46, is obviously no stranger to showing off a little more than she bargained for. The songstress is known for her show-stopping, over-the-top looks and is all about breaking the rules with her fashion choices — after all, who else would throw on a gown to go grocery shopping?! Every inch of Mariah screams divine diva, and she’s looking better than ever — and it totally showed as she stepped out in a clinging black mini, which featured lace-up detailing at the chest, putting her cleavage on full display and making it clear that she wasn’t wearing anything beneath the silhouette!

Mariah was spotted at Catch in LA on March 23, where she rocked the thigh-grazing mini, which she paired with a little motorcycle jacket, ankle-strap sandals and a necklace. From her bright smile to her soft waves and shimmering eyeshadow, Mariah looked perfectly put together for her night out — that is, until the flash of the paparazzi lens made it clear that she was braless beneath her sexy dress, putting her nipples on full display — oh no!

So many celebs seem unphased when they free their nipple, and Mariah is totally in that category, (after all, it isn’t the first time she suffered from a little visible nip). With the lingerie trend still going strong and with so many options, there’s now a slew of bras, bralets and items you can wear to prevent a wardrobe malfunction — and pasties are always a great go-to with a sexy dress like the one Mariah was wearing!

What did you think of Mariah’s latest malfunction? Was it totally mortifying or really not a big deal?

