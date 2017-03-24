Mama June Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Before Plastic Surgery: Did She Hit Her Goal?

Courtesy of WeTV

It’s crunch time for Mama June Shannon on ‘From Not To Hot’! In a new sneak peak for the March 24 episode, the reality star has a doctor’s appt. to see if she hit her weight loss goal to get plastic surgery! She unveils the shocking number in the clip, and we’re in disbelief…

Mama June, 37, has one of her most important doctor’s visits on the upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot tonight, March 24. She will finally learn if she can have plastic surgery to advance her look after going from 460 lbs. to a size 4 [which no one has seen yet]! In a clip from PEOPLE, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D. revealed that she’s down to 193 lbs… and things don’t look good for her prospective surgery…

Mama June was on pins and needles while she sat in the doctor’s office with her manager, Gina. When she stepped on the scale to see if she reached her weight loss goal to have plastic surgery, the nurse didn’t look impressed.

“What was it?” Gina asked about what the scale read. But, Mama June replied, “I don’t know. I can’t see that far.” So, they had to wait for Dr. Kolder to deliver the news. It was a nail-biter to say the least.

While Mama June was hopeful, Gina admitted that things didn’t look too promising by the look on the nurse’s face. When the doctor walked in, he started off with the good news: Mama June’s mammogram and lab results were “great.” But, he admitted that her weight has “been a problem the whole time.” When he revealed that she was 193 lbs., no one in the room looked thrilled, especially him. However, like any other sneak peak, we’re left with the outcome up in the air.

So, will her late-night eating habits ruin her chances at furthering her weight loss journey? We’ll have to see if Mama June can continue her transformation on tonight’s episode of Mama June: “From Not To Hot, when it airs on WeTV at 10 PM ET.

