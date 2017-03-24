Hugh Grant Dances To ‘Hotline Bling’ & Andrew Lincoln Marries Kate Moss In ‘Love Actually 2’

Image Courtesy of BBC

What a reunion! The cast of beloved holiday classic ‘Love Actually’ got back together for a good cause on Red Nose Day Mar. 24. You’ve got to see Hugh Grant dance to ‘Hotline Bling’ while Andrew Lincoln’s character has married Kate Moss in the sequel special!

Fans have been begging for YEARS for a sequel to Love Actually, and they finally got it Mar. 23 in the form of a 10 minute short that brought back so many famous faces from the 2003 film. Director Richard Curtis put together the project that aired on Britain’s Red Nose Day charity special that aired Mar. 24, so kick back and find out what happened to all of your favorite characters 13 years later.

Hugh Grant‘s character is still the Prime Minister after all these years, as he was a much younger man who just learning the ropes after taking office in the original film. He delivers a timely speech before reporters where says “good’s going to win,” and Martine McCutcheon‘s Natalie is still there by his side. Afterwards Hugh gives us so much joy when he breaks out dancing to Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.” Seriously, it will make your day.

Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Juliet and Peter are still married, and his best friend played by Andrew Lincoln is no longer hopelessly in love with his wife. He shows up at the front door with a set of cards with a message on each, just like he did in the original when he professed his feelings for Juliet. Only this time it’s to tell her that he married a supermodel, and out comes Kate Moss in a sexy leopard print jacket to snuggle by his side. YAY! Everyone in this storyline wins.

Colin Firth‘s character Jamie proposed to his Portuguese sweetheart Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) at the end of the last film and it’s revealed that they’re happily married with three kids. In a hilarious reminder of how he’s still struggling with her native tongue, she shares that they have a fourth baby on the way!

Liam Neeson‘s Daniel gets a big surprise from his step-son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) who is now living in New York. In the original, Daniel helped Sam come out of his shell to his school crush Joanna, and it turns out that the two met back up while adults living in the Big Apple. “My God you’ve grown” Liam hilariously tells his movie son who was just a young boy in the first film. Sam then surprises Daniel with a guest he brought to London with him – Johanna! The three hug it out and we’re reaching for the tissues. Everyone’s lives turned out so joyful!

