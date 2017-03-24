This Crazy New Shower Invention Eliminates Your Germ-Infested Loofah

Courtesy of Olay

So many of our favorite beauty inventions — makeup sponges, loofahs, razors, even hair brushes, can all harbor bacteria and germs if they aren’t cleaned properly. Things are about to change in your shower with this new body invention.

For years, I used a hydrating body wash with a loofah. I would change the loofah about every month, worrying that germs had built up on the sponge, which was basically always damp.

Traveling with a loofah was nearly impossible, because it never dried in time to pack it. Now, there’s a really cool new invention that will change up your shower routine completely.

The new Duo from Olay combines a bar soap, loofah and body wash. It comes in three formulas — the purple Olay version, pictured above, smells feminine and fragrant, with notes of orchid and rich black currant.

The purple side scrubs, giving you a gentle exfoliation, while the white side is a more soothing clean. There is a cleanser in the middle — just add water. It lasts about a month, or 30 showers. Hang to dry with the attached hook. The Duo website claims that it “cleans skin 2x better than our basic body wash + a puff!”

There’s also an Ivory Soap version, which is refreshing and clean — it could be used by both men and women.

There is also a men’s version from Old Spide, with a scrubbing side and a soft side as well. My husband has been using this and loves it — I think it’s easy, quick and brainless, honestly, so most men will appreciate this new invention. The Duo’s are under $10. If you’re looking for a luxury option,

If you’re looking for a luxury option, Spongelle has something similar. I like their Shimmer Collection Cleanse Buff Glow buffer because it has a built-in body wash that smells amazing and leaves a subtle hint of shimmer on the skin. The gold buffer exfoliates, massages and nourishes skin. Plus, it looks totally luxe in your shower. It’s $20.

HollywoodLifers, would you try one of these two-in-one body wash and buffers?

