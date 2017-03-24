Oh yeah! Little Mix decided to MIX things up a bit, when they performed Rihanna’s hit ‘Love On The Brain’ live on the Honda Stage at iHeartRadio on March 24. And dare we say that their version puts Rihanna’s to shame? Watch the video here!

We already loved Rihanna‘s “Love On The Brain,” but once we heard Little Mix perform their own rendition on the Honda Stage at iHeartRadio on March 24, we became obsessed with the sexy track. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson turned into a four-part harmony while covering the song, and it’s amazing!

Watch the video above, and then check out the lyrics below.

And you got me like oh

What you want from me?

What you want from me?

And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too high

Baby, you got me like oh, mm

You love when I fall apart, fall apart

So you can put me together

And throw me against the wall

Baby, you got me like ah, woo, ah

Don’t you stop loving me, loving me

Don’t quit loving me, loving me

Just start loving me, loving me, babe

Oh, and, babe, I’m fist fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something, babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

That’s got me feeling this way

It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain, yeah

And it keeps cursing my name, cursing my name

No matter what I do

I’m no good without you

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain

Then you keep loving me

Just love me, yeah

Just love me

All you need to do is love me yeah

Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow

I’m tired of being played like a violin

What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin’ heart?

Baby, like ah, woo, ah

Don’t you stop loving me, loving me

Don’t quit loving me, loving me

Just start loving me, loving me, babe

Oh, and, babe, I’m fist fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something, babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

That’s got me feeling this way

It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain

And it keeps cursing my name, cursing my name

No matter what I do

I’m no good without you

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Little Mix’s rendition of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain”? Tell us below!