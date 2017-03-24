Lauren Bushnell & Ben Higgins: She Admits Their Relationship Is ‘Rocky’: See Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy birthday, Ben Higgins! The former ‘Bachelor’ turned 29 on March 23, and his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell posted an interesting birthday message for him. She admitted that their relationship hasn’t been the easiest. So, could there be trouble in paradise?

Although Ben Higgins, 29, and Lauren Bushnell, 27, had a fairytale ending on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, when Ben gave her the final rose, things haven’t been that easy. They’ve definitely had their fair share of relationship ups and downs, as seen on their Freeform show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. Now, Lauren’s hinting that their relationship is still a work in progress.

“Happy birthday babe!!!!! I’m so thankful for this life together,” Lauren started out her sweet birthday Instagram post for Ben’s 29th on March 23. “Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today.” At least she’s honest!

Lauren posted the photo [seen above] of the two where they looked happier than ever. So, obviously her candid caption was by no means a split confession. However, she was just being real. And, that’s how they left things on the season finale of their show… which has since turned into a season two spin-off of The Bachelor twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson, 24. You can check out all of the details on the March 20 premiere, right here!

Anyway, on the season finale of Ben and Lauren’s show [Nov. 29, 2016], the two called off their wedding and admitted that they went through couples counseling. Ben even revealed that they had “issues.” Long story short: Lauren was ready to race down the alter, and Ben felt like they didn’t know each other enough to get married. While things seemed a bit tense, the couple ultimately found their way back to their happy place, and worked things out. But, a wedding still remains up in the air.

Ben and Lauren also became the subject of split rumors when she flew to Nashville and Punta Mita, Mexico for a birthday trip in Jan. 2017. She was spotted without her Neil Lane engagement ring and the internet went wild. It was definitely odd, but Ben later shut down the split rumors.

So, who knows if Ben and Lauren will make it to the alter this year. But, one thing is for sure — They’re all in when it comes to loving each other! We’re hoping that these two will decide to tie the knot sooner than later!

