Lance Bass & Husband Michael Turchin Meeting With Surrogate To ‘Start A Family’

How exciting! Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are planning to meet with a surrogate, the former NSYNC singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on March 23. After two years of marriage, the lovebirds want to ‘start a family.’

Lance Bass, 37, and Michael Turchin, 30, tied the knot in 2014, making history by becoming the first same-sex couple to marry on an American TV network. Now, after two years of wedded bliss, the pair is ready to expand their brood. “Yeah we want to start a family,” Lance told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the EMA Impact event on March 23. “When you like just being at home so much, you know it’s time to do that. My husband and I are going to be meeting with a company that does surrogacy soon, and hopefully, it won’t scare us too much.” Great news!

Lance is on the board of the EMA Impact, an environmental organization based in LA. They’re holding summits on March 23 and 24, and Lance introduced one of the panels. While addressing the current issues, he slammed Donald Trump! Lance told us EXCLUSIVELY, “We’re going to have to pick up the slack because we can’t rely on our President. We’re going to have to keep working to protect the environment, even when our leaders are failing us. The silver lining in this situation is that so many more people are getting involved in trying to fight for the environment.”

“Corporations are only thinking about squeezing the most out of oil as possible,” Lance told HollywoodLife.com. “But I believe oil companies are investing in clean energy as well. However, protecting the environment puts us on the right side of history.” The former NSYNC singer is clearly invested into important environmental concerns and is using his voice to inspire change!

Fans are beyond elated to hear about Lance’s baby plans, especially after they teased the idea last year. Lance and his hubby started dating in Jan. 2011 and got engaged in Sept. 2013. The pair exchanged their vows the following year on the E! special, Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. Lance and Michael seem so blissful and we’re sure they’d make amazing parents!

