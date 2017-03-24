Following Kim Kardashian’s terrifying robbery, the entire family amp’d up their security, but that didn’t help Kylie Jenner when her alarms started going off, indicating someone was trying to break in to her home. In a new clip for this week’s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ the 18-year-old calls her mom in tears!

In a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, 18, calls mom Kris Jenner in a panic from her car. Kris immediately adds Corey Gamble to the call via three-way calling, while Kylie freaks out.

“They said there’s motion detectors, break-ins, glass breaking, all in the master bedroom,” Kylie tells her mom. “Normy! What if they do something to Norman?” Kris reassures her daughter that nothing will happen to her dog, and that Corey was already on his way to check on her house. Of course Kris started freaking out and wanted to go over herself to check it out.



She actually started panicking in the clip to Corey, but Corey reassured her that he should be there, not her, as he knew how to defend himself. “Listen, [Kylie] is not home, and there’s been issues with the alarm system,” he told her to calm her down. Of course you can’t blame Kris or Kylie for being worried. Of course this was only a few months after Kim Kardashian‘s robbery in Paris, which she’s also recounting this episode.

In another clip, Kim explains to her mother and sister that Kanye West came home late one night after his show and she absolutely freaked out hearing him come in, having a flashback to the night the robbers broke into her hotel room. Clearly, she’s having a bit of PTSD from the traumatic October attack. She recounted the horrifying event in last week’s episode, revealing she was mentally preparing herself to be raped, as she thought she would be.

“While I’m being tied up, I’m like, ‘Are we going to die, are they going to kill us? I was crying, like, tell them I have babies,’” Kim told her family. “He duck-taped my face so I wouldn’t yell. And then, he grabs my legs and I wasn’t, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘OK, this is the moment they’re going to rape me.’ I fully mentally prepped myself — and then he didn’t.”

We can’t even imagine what she went through, and it’s no surprise the family is now very fearful. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9PM on E!